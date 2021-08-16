Jasper County Courthouse Renovations Wrapping Up

A multi-million dollar overhaul of a piece of southwest Missouri history is officially wrapping up.

Jasper county leaders celebrated the renovation of the county courthouse with a ribbon cutting today.

The four and a half million dollar project replaced aging flooring and windows and restored architectural features that previous construction had covered up.

County judges praised the courtroom updates, allowing operations to continue in the courthouse.

There’s very few like it. And now with the beauty of the inside, the safety measures that are there. We’re ecstatic about operating in here. Gayle Crane, Jasper Co. Judge

It’s beautiful. And then going into the courtrooms, we’ve raised the ceilings. Let new light through those windows. So the flooring and the four new court rooms are fabulous. Matt Baker, Crosslane Project Manager

While the second and third floors got new wood flooring, the first floor now sports the image of the Jasper County seal. County taxpayers approved extending a sales tax to pay for the project in 2019.