Jasper County Courthouse presented banner to celebrate upcoming Missouri 200th year anniversary

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Courthouse has a new addition to highlight a big anniversary for the state.

The Missouri Secretary Of State presented the county commission with a banner detailing the 200th anniversary of the founding of the state.

The banners are going out to every county in the state in advance of the big date next summer. This banner will sit in the Jasper County Courthouse as a reminder of the upcoming event.

So we’ll get this right out in the hall and keep everyone’s mind on it and it’ll be good. John Bartosh, Jasper County Commissioner

Jasper County commissioners plan to honor both state history as well as events from the county’s past for the bicentennial.

Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary on August 10th, 2021.