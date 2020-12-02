Jasper County Clerk addresses concerns regarding election equipment

JASPER COUNTY — An area county clerk wants to set the record straight when it comes to the equipment voters used in the November election.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says the county uses election equipment made by Dominion. He says there have been claims recently that votes cast through that system can be accessed by hackers. Davis says that is simply not the case.

“We have no internet access to any of our machines, the tabulators, the machines that actually do the counting of the ballots, are not connected to the internet, nor any of the computer systems that we use to tally the votes at the end of the night are connected to the internet, so there can be no internet issues with them, there cannot be any hacking in, there cannot be any of that,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

Davis says the county has been using Dominion technology for 12 years and there has never been any issues. He says any voting card that is put into one of the machines that wasn’t printed by Dominion will automatically be kicked out and not counted.