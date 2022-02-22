JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Candidate filing is underway for Missouri’s summer primary race and Jasper County will have at least a couple of contested races at the county level.

Two candidates have already filed to run for the position left open when Associate Circuit Judge Jerry Holcomb retires.

That includes Nicole Carlton and Luke Boyer. Incumbent Presiding County Commissioner John Bartosh has filed for re-election, but will have at least one challenger in Mikey Robertson.

“This is a popular day. You know the concensus has always been that the serious candidates file on the first day. But candidates have until March 29th to file,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

Jasper County will have a total of 11 county elected positions on the August primary – so far nine of the positions are uncontested.