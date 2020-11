JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Assessor has decided to retire before the end of her term.

Connie Hoover plans to officially leave her post on December 1, a term that would normally last into the new year.

The Republican was first elected to the office in 2008, and had worked at the assessor’s office in other roles before that.

Voters chose Lisa Perry as the next County Assessor this fall. She is expected to be sworn in to fill the vacancy on December 1.