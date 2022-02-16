JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As construction wraps up on the Jasper County Jail addition, the Sheriff is finalizing the funds to start a new program in the space.

The Jasper County Commission approved spending $220,000 a year to cover costs for a drug and alcohol treatment program.

That will pay for a licensed, professional counselor. staff coordinator, contract psychologist, and operational expenses.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser points out this is a unique opportunity for Jasper County and the entire state.

“This is a one of a kind for the state of Missouri. No one else is doing what we’re doing here in Jasper County. My hope is that we’ll be a model for what this could look like in the future in other county jails because of the fact that we are addressing a need that’s been out there for a long time,” said Sheriff Kaiser.

Kaiser says the program will start small, with just a few inmates taking part. But he hopes it will grow to handle 40 inmates at a time.