JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Court system is making plans to add a new alternative court option to connect offenders with targeted services.

Plans are underway to develop a family treatment court. The concept is similar to the existing treatment court, which addresses drug use and mental illness, but would expand to cover family-related issues.

Court workers are hoping to qualify for federal coronavirus funding, but have not yet put a price tag on the project.

Jasper County Courts currently offer both treatment court and veterans court options on a limited basis.