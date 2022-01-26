Jasper CO SO releases 2021 crime data

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released their 2021 crime numbers, and saw an increase in nearly every category.

In reaility, Sheriff Randy Kaiser said these figures are a return to normal compared to 2020. Meaning, more people seem to be returning to a normal way of life.

The county did see three homicides after none the previous two years. The biggest increase was in thefts due to a large number of catalytic converters that were stolen.

But, Sheriff Kaiser is hoping that number will drop this year. “We made some key arrests in southwest Missouri there towards the end of the year, in the fall. So hopefully those numbers will return back to normal moving into this year,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser also said he’s excited for the opening of the new detention center. Construction should finish in a few weeks and he expects it to open in about two months.