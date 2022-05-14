CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spent the day building a relationship with the community.

Today was the “10th annual Community Safety Day” outside the sheriff’s office.

Throughout the afternoon the sheriff’s office had K-9 and swat demos and the Jasper County Posse was in attendance.

Kids could enjoy a bounce house, games, face painting and took part in a simulated shooting range.

“I think it’s always a great whenever the sheriffs deputies can be seen in an environment that’s not your typical law enforcement function. and this is an example of that where the sheriffs deputies can interact with the community in a little bit of a different way and build that relationship up for the future,” said Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff.

Families in attendance were able to learn more about Children’s Haven, the Safe Sleep Coalition and the Kids ID program.

The sheriff’s office also offered lunch and served 480 free hot dogs and hamburgers.