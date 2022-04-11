JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Already this year, Jasper County Emergency Services has an award winner. Operations Manager Brandon McClintock won “Supervisor of the Year” from the Missouri Public Safety Communication Conference.

Last year, the agency earned the “9-1-1 Telecommunicator Teammates in Action Award” from the Missouri Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. It was for its role in saving Deputy Chris Corbett’s life during a medical emergency.

“It’s awards like that we try to recognize them for the job that they do, the effort that they put in and sacrifice a lot to work in the 911 center. And we want to make sure their efforts are recognized and that they know they are appreciated,” said April Ford, Executive Director.

The 911 center is celebrating the week with free food and a murder mystery theme.