AVILLA, Mo. — Jasper County residents can give some input on a bridge project that’s scheduled to take place this year.

It’s the Route 96 – White Oak Creek Bridge, east of Avilla.

The project is part of Governor Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program – which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

This one – built in 1925 – will be replaced. The plan is to make the new one two-feet higher, 16-feet wider, and 15-feet longer.

A contractor is scheduled to be named this April.

Public meetings will take place *online* beginning next Monday. You can find a link to that here.