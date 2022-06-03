CARTHAGE, Mo. — “To Protect and Serve” is a motto often associated with law enforcement.

It’s something two local deputies and a police officer are taking to the next level with life-saving actions.

“I was heading east on Seventh Street when I was flagged down,” said Jasper Co. Sgt. Chris Calvin.

When Jasper County Sgt. Chris Calvin stopped at that convenience store, he found a man in his 30s who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

“I was able to determine that he most likely was suffering from an overdose and I was able to get him out of the vehicle and ultimately, I administered two doses of Narcan before EMS arrived,” said Calvin.

The patient survived and Calvin was awarded the Jasper County Sheriff’s Life Saver Award, and he’s not the only one in the department.

Det. Sgt. Ryan Mercer was called to the home of an elderly man who was unconscious and not breathing. He used CPR to revive the patient, pointing to the regular training he gets on the job.

“We’re wanting you to know well, we’re here to help. No matter what the situation is. We want to be able to provide the best service to our citizens to help them out. Whether it be a criminal situation, or a medical situation we want them to know that we’re here and more, we’re here to help,” said Detective Sgt. Ryan Mercer, Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A third award from the Carthage Police Department is recognizing Master Patrol Officer Justin Butler.

In that case, a well-being check led to a woman suffering from significant bleeding. Butler applied a tourniquet and continued first aid until EMTs arrived.

“I’m just very thankful for my agency for giving me the training and the tools to perform my job at a high level. And you know, in each one of these cases I was able to save a life and, you know, reunite an individual with his family or friends,” said CPD MPO Justin Butler.