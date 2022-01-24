January is Stalking Awareness Month

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Among other things, the month of January is also Stalking Awareness Month.

The Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg continues to help victims. The nonprofit helps them create safety plans and log incidents so they can go to law enforcement. Experts say a majority of victims know their stalker.

“It’s such a big problem because it leaves such a big impact on the victim. It impacts them to the point where they are constantly feeling terrorized,” said Brooke Powell, Safehouse Crisis Center Executive Director.

“Initial stalking, if someone was to report it, initially starts as a misdemeanor. And then on their second offense it is a felony,” said Detective Lamour Romin, Pittsburg Police Department.

Nationally, one in six women and one in 17 men will be stalked in their lifetime.