James River Church – Joplin helps Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is lending a helping hand to the Joplin School District.

This morning, more than 200 volunteers from James River Church – Joplin spent the morning cleaning and painting for their Project Partnership.

Volunteers came together to wash and sanitize the more than 70 Joplin school buses in the district.

Since the pandemic, the district sanitizes their buses daily but usually only have a chance to wash the outside of the bus once a year.

“This is amazing turnout,” said Joplin School Board president Jeff Koch. “This is what we want to see the community being involved with the school — not just waiting for us to do it all but to come alongside us and help serve.”

“One of the things in the heart of the church is to partner with our school districts to demonstrate the love of Christ,” said James River-Church Joplin pastor Justin Jahanshir. “But to come along side our teachers, our superintendents and our students to let them know we care.”

The other volunteers spent the day painting and landscaping Roi S. Wood.

If you would like to volunteer to help the Joplin School District, call the central office at (417) 625-5200.