WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local COVID-19 testing site is no longer seeing the need and will soon close up shop.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a huge line of cars waiting on the parking lot of the Ivy Medical COVID testing site at 115 North Madison Street in Webb City. But, those lines have since dropped off drastically.

In fact, the site will officially close at noon on Friday of this week. A drastic drop in demand for the rapid test is behind the closure.

The site opened in early January and, to date, has performed 3,400 COVID tests.