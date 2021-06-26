Itus Virtus Car and Bike Show benefits Peterson Outdoors Ministries

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two Missouri non-profits are coming together to support veterans and first responders.

The non-profit law enforcement motorcycle club Itus Virtus held their annual car and bike show today in Carthage to benefit Peterson Outdoors Ministries.

Peterson Outdoors Ministries provides outdoor recreational therapy for injured veterans and also holds retreats for first responders and their families.

The car and bike show had a $10 entry fee — along with a live auction and 50-50 raffle, with 50% of the money going to the winner and 50% going back to Peterson Outdoors Ministries.

“All we want to do is make sure that we’re helping others because that’s what itus virtus does,” said John Hicks of Itus Virtus. “We’re all about helping others.”

“It’s a great partnership to have,” said Tron Peterson, executive director of Peterson Outdoors Ministries. “They know a lot of people who could use our services. We’re able to provide those services free of charge and help our nation’s first responders find some hope and peace here in a country that is badly in need of it.”

Peterson Outdoors Ministries will host their fourth annual First Responders Appreciation Day at the Lodge of Hope on August 14.