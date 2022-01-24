It’s time to nominate a deserving teacher for the Golden Apple Award

JOPLIN, Mo. —If you think a local teacher has gone above and beyond the call of duty in educating students, now is the time to show them how much you appreciate their efforts.

The 37th annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Golden Apple award nomination period is officially underway.

Erin Slifka, with the Chamber, says only educators who instruct school kids on a daily basis are eligible for the honor. And, teachers who have received the award in the past are not eligible to win a second time.

“People who have a favorite teacher in Joplin schools from our Joplin Public School to our private schools as well, can nominate a K-12 teacher and they have until Friday, February 11th at 5 P.M.,” said Slifka.

You can learn more about the Golden Apples or nominate an educator by following this link here.