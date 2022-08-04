JOPLIN, Mo. — Students still have a couple of weeks of freedom left – but many parents will be shopping to get ready for the return to school this weekend. Three of the Four States will offer tax breaks on school-related shopping this weekend.

In Missouri, it runs from Friday through Sunday on purchases ranging from school supplies to electronics. Shoppers are guaranteed a state tax break, while some cities and counties opt out of charging local taxes.

Webb City takes part in the sales tax holiday, which city leaders see as a priority.

“We’ve always honored the state sales tax holiday. We think it’s an opportunity for our residents to save some money, especially in times like these that we’re experiencing now, to go out and save some money on some back-to-school shopping on clothing, computers, that kind of thing, stuff that, back to school supplies,” said Carl Francis, Webb City City Admin.

Along with the tax break in Missouri, you can also shop tax-free in Oklahoma for clothing and shoes Friday through Sunday.

Arkansas has tax-free sales Saturday and Sunday.

The state of Kansas does not offer the tax-free weekend.