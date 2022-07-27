JOPLIN, Mo. — Want to beat the summer heat and contribute to a great cause at the same time?

You’ll get that chance on Thursday by going to area Dairy Queens.

The promotion is called Miracle Treat Day. When you buy a Blizzard, at least $1 will go to Children’s Miracle Network.

Nora Beachner is the Four States Area CMN Champion and was learning how to make the frozen treat today at the 32nd Street location in Joplin.

She has some advice for other kids trying to get their families to take part in the annual fundraiser.

“I would ask daddy if he wanted to come get a Blizzard and he would probably would say yes because he loves ice cream,” said Nora Beachner, CMN Champion.

“The partnership between Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network is 38 years old and they’ve been giving back in different ways for that time frame. They sell balloons, they sell Blizzards on Treat Day, and then they also have a roundup program,” said Laura Gullett, CMN Program Coordinator.

The 32nd Street location will also host a car show and family fun night from 5 to 8 Thursday night.

Other participating DQs are the ones at Northpark Mall, Lamar, Seneca, Nevada, Fort Scott, Galena, Pittsburg, and Iola.