IRS website crashes due to high traffic

MISSOURI — The second round of stimulus checks are causing issues for the IRS website.

Yesterday afternoon the irs.gov website crashed because a lot of people were checking for the status of their stimulus checks. The website down detector shows a lot of people have been reporting issues with the IRS website over the past 24 hours. A tax expert is asking everyone to be patient.

Elizabeth Crane, Owner of Liz’s Tax Service and Tax Accountant, said, “Be patient. Its based off your 2019 taxes and if those are still processing or if there’s a hiccup with that you’re gonna have to wait. Its not going to do you any good to call the IRS and bombard them with unnecessary phone calls when in just a couple weeks it will probably take care of itself.”

There are three ways you can receive your stimulus check through direct deposit, debit card, or by check.