SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield as a part of his Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS tour.
Brown has been on the road with his new culinary variety show filled with cooking, comedy, music, and fun science.
On Wednesday, December 7, the Good Eats star came to Juanita K Hammons Hall. During his stay in Springfield, residents suggested Brown try out one of Springfield’s culinary staples: Cashew Chicken.
According to Brown’s Twitter, he stated:
Brown’s post doesn’t specifically state which other restaurants he visited or which Hong Kong Inn, but regardless, he chose Hong Kong Inn as the best.