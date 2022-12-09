SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield as a part of his Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS tour.

Brown has been on the road with his new culinary variety show filled with cooking, comedy, music, and fun science.

On Wednesday, December 7, the Good Eats star came to Juanita K Hammons Hall. During his stay in Springfield, residents suggested Brown try out one of Springfield’s culinary staples: Cashew Chicken.

According to Brown’s Twitter, he stated:

Okay #Springfield, you said to get the #CashewChicken so we got three. And despite the fact that it only included 4 pieces of cashew, I liked the specimen from Hong Kong Inn the best. @altonbrown

Brown’s post doesn’t specifically state which other restaurants he visited or which Hong Kong Inn, but regardless, he chose Hong Kong Inn as the best.