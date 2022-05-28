PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas business is making itself known to the community.

Today was the grand opening of Southwind Cycle and Outdoor in Pittsburg.

This is owner Ben Alexander’s second bike shop after already opening one in Iola.

He decided to expand his business after hearing Tailwind Cyclists closed its doors.

Alexander says, “Tailwind Cycles has been in Pittsburg for 20 years and really created a great community of road riders and racers and recently the owner of that has moved on to other ventures and kind of left a void here for being able to just repair everyone’s bike and keep people riding.”

“Southeast Kansas is like a bike shop desert. We have a lot of trails, a decent number of riders, tons of people who want to go on bike rides in the evening or on gravel road or just cruising around town, but there’s not a lot of bike shops around so we wanted to come over here and serve this area,” says Alexander.

Southwind has already gotten involved in the Pittsburg community.



It hosts family rides on Saturdays and will be helping out with the Gorilla Century bike ride on Labor Day weekend.