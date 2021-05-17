Investigation into fatal three-vehicle crash in Willard, Missouri

WILLARD, Mo. (KOLR) — One person is dead and two were injured Monday, May 17, after a three-vehicle crash near U.S. 160 and Farm Road 94.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure said the accident occurred when an eastbound Ford Edge passenger car clipped a pickup truck to avoid rear-ending a trailer being pulled by the pickup. The pickup had stopped to turn left. The Edge then collided with a Jeep Cherokee. The direction of travel for the Jeep is unclear.

The Edge driver was killed and a passenger in that car suffered moderate to serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

Traffic was briefly detoured around the scene but is now back to normal, McClure said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. just south and east of Willard and north of Interstate 434, he said.

Ozarks First will share more information on the crash and the identity of the victims when it becomes available.