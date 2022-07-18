Both kids and adults attend a meet-and-greet event at the Baxter Springs Police Department, where they were introduced to various Kansas agencies.

Meet-and-greet event allows community to become familiar with those who serve

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes the public to an evening meet-and-greet.

The event was held Monday (7/18) at the Baxter Springs PD.

The department has added several new officers and administration personnel, Giving the public a chance to meet those who serve the Baxter Springs community.

Several Kansas agencies were on hand during the event for both kids and adults, including Baxter Springs Fire, Cherokee County EMS and the Kansas Parks and Wildlife.

The Baxter Springs Lions Club also provided free eye screenings.

Officers say this event is a good way for kids to be introduced to those who work in public safety.

“Say that 911 call happens, they have already seen us in this setting, and then when the emergency is going on, they have a friendly face to turn to. They might have only seen us once, but they know that we’re a friend, we’re not there to hurt them and they can turn to us and count on us in that situation,” said Community Resource Officer, Rhanda Andrews with the Baxter Springs Police Department.

Baxter Springs PD’s new K-9, Neagan, was also on hand for a photo-op with the kids.

Officers said they hope to partner with more agencies across Kansas, in order to turn Monday evening’s meet-and-greet into a yearly event.