JOPLIN, Mo. — February 11th is International Women In Science Day.

In honor of that occasion, the MSSU Women in Science Club is teamed up with a downtown Joplin museum to host an event this evening designed to help encourage girls to consider that as a possible career.

Club President Rebekah Sweyko says she and students like her at MSSU are trying to buck the trend that only boys should go into that field.

“Using Liquid Nitrogen to expand and contract balloons, we’re going to be doing tie dyeing paper by using shaving cream and food dye, and that’s like organic chemistry. Then we have a catch all of different physics demos of showing things like angular momentum and centripetal force,” said Sweyko.

The event took place at the Creative Learning Alliance Science Museum at 905 S. Main in Joplin. It ran from 5:45 P.M to 6:45 P.M.

