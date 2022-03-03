MIAMI, Okla. – A hiring fair with the opportunity of sign-on bonuses is set for this month at Integris Miami and Grove hospitals.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21 at the Coleman Ballroom in Miami.

Plans are to fill available positions for both hospitals, said Jennifer Walker, Integris spokeswoman. Sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 are being offered for select clinical positions, she said.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review current job openings on the INTEGRIS Health website, and bring a current resume. Plans are to conduct interviews and extend job offers on March 21.

“We have a wide variety of available jobs we are looking to fill,” said Stacy McKibben, INTEGRIS Health HR senior business partner. “With more than 20 open nursing positions in Miami and Grove, we are targeting nurses, but anyone interested in applying for any open position at either hospital is encouraged to apply online and attend the event.”

Some other areas with open positions include behavioral health, rehabilitation therapists, patient services, surgical technology, EMS, dietary and environmental services.

The Delaware County and Ottawa County unemployment rates are 1.70 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For more information about the event, please contact Shannon Wilmoth, health care recruiter, at 713.588.8118, or james.wilmoth@integrisok.com.