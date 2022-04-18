MIAMI, Okla. – Integris Miami Hospital announced on Monday two recipients for their quarterly awards.

Registered Nurse Amanda Webb was the hospital DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recipient and Bobbi Ollis has been honored by the hospital with the Sunflower Award,

The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses recognizes outstanding efforts and meaningful difference nurses make daily in the lives of patients and their families and the Sunflower Award is given to a non-clinical caregiver.

Amanda Webb

Bobbi Ollis

“Amanda is a true caregiver, team player and certainly a servant,” said Carrie Turner, RN, nurse manager. “Her commitment to caring is seen in the dedication she shows to her patients and families. We are blessed to have her at INTEGRIS Health.”

Webb was nominated by a patient’s family, who wrote in her nomination – “While checking to see if my dad needed anything, Amanda came and sat down by him on the bed and communicated very thoughtfully and sincerely. She responded to his questions and concerns, as well as ours. She truly went above and beyond a nurse’s normal responsibilities. We have never seen a nurse show this type of compassion, ” the family wrote in nominating Webb.

Webb provides care to patients in the emergency department, ICU, medical/surgical unit, and women’s center.

“On a daily basis, Bobbi goes above and beyond to keep our department safe and clean for our patients,” said Emergency Department Nursing Supervisor Angie Conard, RN. “She spent an entire day scrubbing the doors and walls in every room. She lends a helping hand without being asked, and we are so blessed to have such a kind and hard-working person in our corner.”

Ollis has been on staff in the environmental services department since 2019. Known for her work ethic and commitment to patient care, Ollis received three nominations from fellow caregivers.