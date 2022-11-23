MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients.

Kiera Robinson

Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.

Espy’s award recognizes a non-clinical caregiver for extraordinary service and partnership in the delivery of care to patients.

“Kiera is a natural-born leader and a role model to the other caregivers,” said Carrie Turner, INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital nurse manager. “She provides excellent customer service to our patients and is a great patient advocate.”

Ray Espy

“INTEGRIS Health Miami is blessed to have her in our emergency department,” she said.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the outstanding efforts and meaningful difference nurses make daily in the lives of patients and their families.

Robinson’s nomination was submitted by a patient’s family member.

“Kiera explained why the pain was so severe and why transport via air to Oklahoma City was necessary,” the nomination read. “She spoke quietly and calmly and looked directly at the patient when she spoke.”

The nomination referred to Robinson as “a very caring, compassionate, and efficient nurse.”

In addition to Robinson, other nurses nominated for the honor include Jacee Morgan, Jamie Powell, Britney Chandler, Jessica Blalock, Kelly Smith, Cessna Foran, Tonya McClary, and Mensa Prose.

“Ray is a leader and mentor in our department,” said Corey Reeves, Emergency Medical Services manager. “He is dedicated to educating and guiding others to be their best and strives for excellence in all areas of his career. We are truly blessed to have him as part of our team.”

Espy was nominated by a parent of a patient for his response to their son’s accident.

“From the time Ray arrived, he was so kind and understanding,” the nomination read. “He was very patient with us and helped us not escalate our emotions in the situation. He kept the dialog going in the ambulance to try to keep our son calm and did not push anything that would agitate him. The accident was heart-wrenching, but Ray made it a much better experience for us.”

In addition to Espy, other non-nursing caregivers nominated for the honor include Phin Hicks and Cheryl Patterson.

Both awards are celebrated quarterly at INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital.

Patients, families, and fellow caregivers can nominate a non-clinical caregiver by picking up a nomination form at INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital and submitting it in one of the many award boxes located throughout the hospital.