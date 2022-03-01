GROVE, Okla. – Integris Grove Hospital was recognized for its top scores in its nursing department.

Founded in 1963, Integris Grove Hospital is one of eight hospitals in Oklahoma for top nurse-patient communication scores.

“This is a great achievement for our nursing caregivers and reflects their commitment to effective communication to ensure patient safety and create a positive patient experience,” said Lisa Halstead, RN, chief nursing officer of INTEGRIS Grove and Miami Hospitals in a prepared statement.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HCAHPS, is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care.

The survey results, released on Jan. 26, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, represent data collected from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

The surveys were conducted during the challenging environment of caring for patients during the COVID pandemic, so the high remarks from our patients are reflective of their commitment to quality patient care, said Jonas Rabel, INTEGRIS Grove and Miami Hospitals chief hospital executive in a prepared statement.

“I want to commend our nursing caregivers for their outstanding efforts,” Rabel said.

The survey results showed at least 86% of their patients responding that “nurses always communicated well,” said Jennifer Walker, hospital spokeswoman.