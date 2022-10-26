NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.

“And having a police department on site is something that actually benefits retention, because those police officers are employees of the college and get to know the students in a different way and the students in turn know them,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder College President.

The goal is to have the same law enforcement faces on campus so students can develop a rapport with them that might not develop when those faces change on a frequent basis.

And that’s just fine with Officer Johnny Humphries, who was hired by the school earlier this week.

“We’ll be providing serveral services, one of them will be just being a deterent to anybody who might cause violence to the students, making the students feel better, a lot of our job’s just providing service, might be changing someboy’s tire or giving somebody directions, that kind of stuff, general community service,” said Officer Johnny Humphries, Crowder Police Officer.

That’s exactly what happened to Kayla Talbot this week when her car had a flat. At first she thought someone slashed her tires, until it became clear that wasn’t the case.

“And he looked at the security cameras and made it like noticeable that I drove on it flat which punctured my tire and he helped me change my tire and got a couple of the guys from the diesel place to help me change and then he aired up the rest of my tires,” said Kayla Talbot, Crowder College Student.