Injured bald eagle rescued at Missouri lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation rescued an injured bald eagle at Smithville Lake in Clay County on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri wildlife officials rescued an injured bald eagle at a Kansas City-area lake Friday morning.

Corporal Brian Bartlett with the Missouri Department of Conversation responded to a call about the eagle at Smithville Lake in Clay County. He took the eagle to a veterinarian, but an x-ray did not find any gunshot wounds or broken wings.

Blood tests will determine whether the eagle is suffering from lead poisoning or a bacterial infection.

“A big thanks to all who participated in the rescue,” the Conversation Department posted on Facebook. “We’re hoping for a speedy recovery!”

After tests are performed, the eagle will be taken in for rehabilitation.