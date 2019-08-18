Indoor car show raises money for a good cause

GROVE, Okla. — Locals come out to view cars from several decades, all to support a good cause.

The 8th annual Cars And Critters Indoor Car Show brought out hundreds of people to the Grand Lake area.

People could view up to 50 cars with their owners from the entire four state area represented.

Funds from the show will benefit the Second Chance Thrift Store, which is a major source of money for the Pet Rescue in Grove.

Since the flood, they have not been able to help the Pet Rescue with their funding.

Ivan Devitt, Second Chance Pet Rescue Board member, says, “The pets need our help, and we have right now a hundred plus dogs in our shelter. They need homes. We need money for the shelter upkeep the shelter maintenance.”

Joey latham, Second Chance Pet Rescue Manager, adds, “With the community stepping up and volunteering and their donations, it’s helped out tremendously”

At today’s event, all car show entries paid a fee, and people that came out were able to make monetary donations while voting on their favorite vehicle.

Second Chance Pet Rescue is hoping to at least have raised several thousand dollars on Saturday.