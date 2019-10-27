Indian Student Association brings people together for “Diwali Night”

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In recognition of Diwali, Pitt State students showcased authentic Indian culture.

The campuses Indian Student Association put on their annual festival “Diwali Night”.

There were a variety of cultural dances and musical performance representing several different places in India.

As well as authentic Indian food for everyone to enjoy.

For student organizers, it was special to host the festival today, the day Diwali is being celebrated across the world.

Abhiraj Thakor, Pitt State student, says, “We celebrate Diwali because we think that it’s victory of good over evil. So, that’s what we want people to take with them. Most of the Americans don’t get time to go to India to visit it, so that’s why we bring India to them.”

The evening ended with a fireworks performance at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

The light show is a long standing tradition in India when celebrating Diwali.