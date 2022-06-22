KSNF/KODE – Many cities in the area, including Joplin, have announced their plans for this year’s Independence Day festivities.

We’ve provided a list of cities and their planned 4th of July activities, below.

JOPLIN

Joplin’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration

WHEN: Monday, July 4th, 2022

WHERE: Fred G. Hughes Stadium on the campus of Missouri Southern State University

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (after the fireworks show)

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: Food vendors will open at 5:30 P.M. in the stadium parking lot, and the stadium opens at 7 p.m. Live music begins at 7:30 as the band “The Mixtapes” entertains the crowd. The fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. Guests are welcome to sit on the west side of the stadium, or they may bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for lounging in the grassy area on the west side of the field. The north end zone and the east side of the stadium will be closed to the public for safety purposes. There is no fee for admission to this family fun event and all ages are welcome.

CARTHAGE

Red, White & Boom!

WHEN: Monday, July 4th, 2022

WHERE: Carthage Municipal Park

TIME: All-day event

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: YMCA free swim from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., brought to you by the Fair Acres Family YMCA. Kids dance party at 2:30 p.m. Food trucks will be open from 2:00 p.m. to dusk. Live music featuring Stone Country at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

NEOSHO

Celebrate Neosho!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

WHERE: Downtown Neosho

TIME: All-day event

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: 7:00 a.m. – Registration for the bike race, the 5K, the 10K and trout fishing in Hickory Creek. 8:00 a.m. – Race and fishing derby begin. 2:00 p.m. – Golf cart parade line-up. 3:00 p.m. – Golf cart parade. 3:00 p.m. – Live performances on the main stage. 3:30 p.m. – Cornhole tournament. 5:30 p.m. – Watermelon seed spitting contest. 7:00 p.m. – Winners announced. 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks display. Activities scheduled all day for the kids and food truck vendors will be on the Neosho square. “Celebrate Neosho” is a free event for the public. You can download the “Experience Neosho” app for all of the details.

LAMAR

First Baptist Church – Faith, Family, Fireworks

WHEN: Sunday, July 3rd, 2022

WHERE: First Baptist Church (1301 East 6th Street, Lamar)

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (after the fireworks show)

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: 5:00 p.m. – Car show registration begins (no entry fee). 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. – Car show sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts. 6:00 p.m. – Free hot dogs, chips and water. 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bingo. 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. – Free concert “I Am They” (American contemporary Christian Band from Carson City, Nevada). 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks display. Bounce houses, wagon rides, face painting, shaved ice, bingo, obstacle course and giveaways will also be available.

Truman Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Annual Fireworks Display

WHEN: Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

WHERE: 206 West 1st Street, Lamar

TIME: Dusk

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: Annual fireworks show begins at Dusk.

Oakton Church – Independence Day Celebration

WHEN: Wednesday, July 6th 2022

WHERE: 318 South Highway J, Lamar, MO 64759

TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

ACTIVITIES/INFORMATION: Food trucks, games, fireworks and fellowship! Activities include a cornhole tournament, sand volleyball, bingo, “wet” sponge fights, crafts for the little ones and fireworks at dusk. Food trucks include Red’s House BBQ and Jack’s Ice Cream.

This is a preliminary list of 2022 Independence Day activities for the four state area. Continue to check back as we’ll be updating this list with more local cities and their 4th of July events, the closer we get to Independence Day!