Independence community grieves runner lost to lightning strike

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A community in southeast Kansas is grieving after a local man dies after being struck by lightning.

According to Flat Rock 50k and 25k, on Saturday, Thomas Stanley ran in their annual endurance trail race.

As he approached the finish line during the 50k, he was hit.

The organization says his family believes the odds of getting struck by lighting is roughly one in a million, and this represents the kind of person Thomas was.

They say, “Our deepest condolences to Thomas’s family and all who knew this wonderful man.”