Increased expired tags on the road

Police have said temporary tags are becoming a major problem for them.

Back in March and April, Missouri governor Mike Parson gave an extension of two extra months for expired driver’s license and car plates because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, that only lasted until this summer.

Police have now noticed people not taking the steps to get those tags renewed.

And not police are pulling over more people than usual because of those tags.

“The longer those license plates are expired, the more likely a citation is to be issued,” said Jared Delzell, Sargent at the Joplin Police Department.

You can renew your license or car plates at your local DMV or renew them online.