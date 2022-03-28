PITTSBURG, Kans. — With a decrease in COVID cases, routine medical screenings are back on the rise at many health systems across the country — including Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg.

During the pandemic, many patients had worries of being exposed to the coronavirus at non-emergent medical appointments. Most cancer screening and treatment requires a hands-on experience that telehealth does not provide. Medical officials stress just how important early-detection is in curative care.

“I think it’s very important that people see their primary care providers and follow-up with their mammograms, their prostate exams, their colonoscopies,” said Charlotte Russell, Director of Physician Operations.

Medical professionals encourage people to get wellness checks and screenings, since medical staff are vaccinated and still wear masks for their patients’ protection.