Incoming freshman at Missouri Southern learn about different extra curricular activities

JOPLIN, Mo. — New students and incoming freshmen were welcomed with open arms today on the Missouri Southern campus.

Sunday afternoon, the university held their Campus Craze event.

More than 70 different campus groups were represented in an effort to show new students their extra curricular options.

From Greek life to department clubs, university staff say there is something for everyone.

It serves as a great way to network with colleagues.

Craig Gullett, Director Of Student Activities, says, “It’s important to expose all of our freshmen to all the different opportunities they have to get involved in outside the classroom. So, we really think this is a great event to expose our freshmen.”

Trevor Sneed, Missouri Southern freshman, adds, “Definitely very grateful. It’s nice to meet new people, but it’s hard to meet new people, and so events like this really push the process along and make it much smoother as far as someone like me who is new to the whole area.”

The evening concluded with a comedian performance for the students.

This event was done to kick off classes starting tomorrow.