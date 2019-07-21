Inaugural Paddle Battle raises money for Kellogg Lake Park

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage unites for raft races down Spring River to raise money for a community landmark.

Sunday was the inaugural Carthage Paddle Battle.

Several local teams made homemade rafts to race along Kellogg Lake Park.

The top rafters of each round competed in the championship race.

Event organizer Smith Midwest Real Estate says they try to stay plugged into the community as much as possible holding by holding events like this.

All funds raised at the event will benefit the park in its efforts to make some major improvements.

Dara Steffen of Smith Midwest Real Estate says, “I know one of the things they like to do are permanent restroom facilities. Right now they are using portable facilities and it’s just more feasible to have permanent facilities. Between Kellogg Lake and the river, there’s a lot of people out here fishing, swimming. A lot of people come feed the ducks and geese on the lake so we want them to have nice restroom facilities to use.”

Winners of the Paddle Battle won a trophy shaped like a boat oar with the Paddle Battle logo on it.

The grand prize was $500.