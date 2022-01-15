Inaugural Chilly 5K held at Morse Park in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Runners gathered for a 5K in Neosho Saturday, all to benefit the community.

The Joplin Roadrunners’ inaugural Chilly 5K Trail Run took place Saturday morning at Morse Park.

The winter weather pushed the start time back by an hour, but plenty of people showed up prepared for the cold.

All proceeds raised from the run go to Hope Kitchen Neosho.

Organizers say they expect around 500 people will be fed because of Saturday’s run.

“We’re really excited because the Joplin Roadrunners chose Hope Kitchen to receive all the benefits from the run,” said Desiree Bridges, director of Hope Kitchen Neosho. “That just helps us continue the ministry that we’re doing of feeding those who are hungry. It helps us to keep our lights on and keep food in the pantry and all the things that go with running a soup kitchen ministry.”

Organizers set up a fire to keep warm and all participants received a medal.