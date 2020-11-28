In-store Black Friday shopping draws smaller crowds

Black Friday has been known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but this year it has looked very different.

“I feel the rush to get into the store may not be as exciting as it has been in the past,” said Sherry Noller, Webb City resident.

Black Friday is often referred to as one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

For some shoppers it’s even become a tradition.

“This is something that I used to do with my folks who are behind me, when they would open for early morning deals and things and we’ve been taking advantage of the Thursday evening sales,” Noller said.

In year’s past, crowds formed days in advance to get their hands on the best deals.

But the pandemic has changed how this year’s Black Friday looks.

To avoid those huge crowds from forming, major companies have focused on trying to shift their traffic online.

“I had to do actually a lot of the Black Friday sales were before Black Friday ever happened, so Victoria’s Secret have been having them for the past two weeks, just a different one everyday, and I’ve been getting them online, so I don’t even need to go to Victoria’s Secret today,” said Amanda Hobbs, Webb City resident.

And with many big ticket items already being sold out, a lot of shoppers leave once they realize the store doesn’t have what they’re looking for.

“So far it has been a bust for Black Friday shopping,” said Seth Cummings, Joplin resident. “Best Buy just announced that they don’t have any consoles in store, we were actually just at Wal-Mart also doesn’t have any in store.”

However, it’s not stopping the shopping spirit.

People still are taking a chance that they’ll find fantastic gifts for the family and friends, just in time for the holidays.

“I just like to come, I just like to do Black Friday shopping, I don’t have anything particular that I’m looking for, just see what kind of good deals I can find and grab them up if I can,” said Amanda Blanchard, Lamar resident. “See what kind of good deals I can find for my family.”