Improvement continues in Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers

Improvement continued in Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Sunday, February 7, there is a 38-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is 11 less than the occupancy number from last week on Sunday, January 31.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 38-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of February 7, there are 18 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is three less than the number from Sunday, January 31.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Sunday, February 7 at 10 p.m., there has been a total of 5,667 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin currently has 124 active cases of COVID-19, 5,421 inactive cases, and 122 deaths. There have been zero new cases in the last day, 149 cases in the last seven days, and 293 cases in the last 14 days.

Residents in the age group 20 to 29 have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,200 cases. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second-highest, with 829 cases, and those under 20 are close behind with 804 cases.

Joplin is currently in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B, along with those who fall into the previous phase who have yet to receive their vaccine, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B—Tier 1 includes first responders, emergency services, and public health infrastructure; this group breaks down to non-patient facing public health infrastructure, first responders, emergency management and public works, and the emergency services sector. Phase 1B—Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals; this group breaks down to anyone age 65 and older, and any adult who is at an increased risk of severe illness.

The City specifies on their vaccine infographic that “supplies are limited.” The following vaccine phases include Phase 1B—Tier 3, Phase 2, then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their new COVID-19 website.