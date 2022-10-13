ANDERSON, Mo. — A famous songwriter from McDonald County is being honored on the main stage — nearly 50-years after his death. The McDonald County High School Drama Department has been working on “Albert’s Nobel Opus” — a tribute to the life and legacy of Powell, Missouri-native Albert Brumley.

They held a dress rehearsal this morning in the high school’s performing arts center.

Brumley wrote more than 800 songs — including the hit “Turn Your Radio On” — and the gospel standard “I’ll Fly Away.” He passed away in 1977.

This project has been 2-years in the making.

“I knew Albert whenever I was a child. Whenever I moved here to teach, I decided I really wanted to, you know, do some of the history here. We’ve done a lot with the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society. I thought it was time to bring Albert Brumley forward. He is such an inspirational part of our community,” said Wyatt Hester, MCHS Theatre Dir.

“Personally, I’ve been singing these songs ever since I was born actually, and I never really thought much about it. I was like, it’s great songs, great tunes, but now that I’m actually in the play, I’m learning more about who made it, and how they were made,” said Sam Brewer, MCHS Junior.

“We have so much music into this. There’s so much heart and soul into this play. It’s just very amazing. It’s an honor to do this play,” added David Burleson, MCHS Senior.

Performances are scheduled for next weekend — including a 2 o’clock matinee on Sunday, October 23rd. Tickets are $8.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door.