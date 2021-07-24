‘Ideas on Tap’ connects entrepreneurs, creatives in a casual setting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ideas on Tap is a free event series that takes place on the fourth Thursday of every month, allowing community members to come together, share ideas and even have a drink.

The events aim to bring together “thought leaders of business and technology communities in a casual setting to discuss new ideas with web developers, creatives, social media/internet marketers, designers, videographers, bloggers, and e-commerce gurus,” according to its Facebook page.

Hosted by Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Joplin Alliance and JACC Young Professionals Network, Ideas on Tap gives individuals a chance to network, discuss projects, challenges and more.

Erin Slifka, JACC’s Marketing and Public Information Manager, says the events are open to anybody who may be in the marketing field, own a business, or provide creative services. But Ideas on Tap is also open to anyone interested in developing those strengths or learning more.

“We usually kind of fall in our own little holes and don’t get out much to help each other solve problems,” said Slifka.

Ideas on Tap is an opportunity to talk about and solve those problems you may have, creating connections along the way.

The location of the event sometimes varies. On August 26 and September 23, it will be held at Just A Taste Webb City.

To keep up with Ideas on Tap or other events, visit the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.