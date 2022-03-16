JAY, Okla. – A nurse testified Wednesday during Jake Atkins’s rape and kidnapping trial she had never seen so many bruises on a victim.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged in Delaware County District Court with 13 crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, assault and battery stemming from a July 2021 incident.

“I never saw a patient sustain this many injuries,” said Megan Dart, sexual abuse nursing examiner, referring to the victim.

Dart testified on specific injuries depicted in the photographs shown to the jury.

The photographs showed the victim’s face with a swollen eye, busted lip, a hematoma on her forehead, and a large bruise from her ear area extending to the chin area. In addition to the eye injury, the victim’s face, neck, back, arms, bottoms of her feet, feet and abdomen had multiple bruises and puncture wounds. Two distinct bite marks were seen on the victim’s right shoulder and knee and collarbone.

One large bruise on the victim’s abdomen measured between two and five inches in width and was in excess of 10 inches long.

“I never saw a bruise this large,” Dart testified.

The victim’s neck had two cut marks and “light fingertip” bruising was noted on her neck. Petechia, a red or purple spot, was also seen on the victim’s face, Dart testified.

“Petechia is consistent with strangulation,” Dart said.

Dart testified the “light fingertip” bruising typically shows where the victim fought back.

When cross-examined by Atkin’s attorney, David Bennett, Dart said several of the wounds were in different stages of healing and she did not see any “ligature marks” on the victim’s neck or any bone injuries in the neck area.

Dart testified she found evidence of a sexual assault. The victim reported she was sodomized with a mag flashlight, she said.

The trial is to resume at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday before District Judge Barry Denney.