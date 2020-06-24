“I don’t represent hate”, Branson woman apologizes after viral video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – From an undisclosed location, Kathy Jenkins called the KOLR10 newsroom. Her mission: To make a public apology for the “ugly” things she said in a now-viral video.

The video, which surfaced on Monday, isn’t long. It only runs about 35 seconds. In it, Jenkins sits and later stands on the bed of a pickup truck while holding and dancing with a Confederate flag.

“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all,” she says to someone off camera. She later raises her fist and declares “KKK belief.”

Since the video surfaced, Kathy says she’s been locked out of Facebook and fired from her job (a punishment she says she deserved). She says she’s been the target of a few threats and she says even her friends are being threatened.

When she called KOLR10 and Ozarks First, she wouldn’t even say where she was calling from; only specifying that she has left Branson, her home of six years.

All of this, a response to what she describes as a misunderstood portion of her day caught on video.

Image captured from now-viral video.

“I was chanting Black Lives Matter… and that’s not even on video,” she told KOLR10 reporter David Chasanov on Wednesday. “It’s like I blacked out. I don’t even remember

Jenkins says she was in the area as a spectator. She adds she was only there in the parking lot of Dixie Outfitters to observe the nearby Black Lives Matter protest.

“I’ve never been to one,” she told Chasanov. “I just wanted to see what the rally was all about.”

She says she watched from the other side of the street and was later handed a Confederate flag. She told KOLR10 she assumed it was a symbol of unity. She says she then sat in the bed of a truck belonging to someone she didn’t know.

Later, when she was approached by people from the other side of the street, she says she lost her temper.

“I hadn’t said anything until they came into my face…It’s like I blacked out. I don’t even remember saying half the stuff that I said.”

As for the part about holding the same beliefs as the Ku Klux Klan, she says she was mocking the people who approached her.

“I wasn’t saying I’m KKK or for the KKK. I was mocking them because I don’t like being called a racist,” she said.

Now she’s apologizing.

Along with vowing to never hold another Confederate flag, Jenkins is offering both lamentations and her time to the people she offended.

“I’m so, so sorry,” she said Wednesday.

“I mean, if it would help for me to stand with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would do that.”

Below you can read a full apology written by Kathy Jenkins: