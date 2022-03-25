The highlighted portion of I-49, north of Nevada, MO, shows where interstate traffic will shift to one lane

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and travel delays on a portion of Interstate 49.

A Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) project to replace the southbound I-49 bridge over Missouri & Northern Arkansas (MNA) Railroad near Nevada, begins the week of April 4th.

The bridge is included in Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

MODOT says the bridge was originally built in 1964 and carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day and is in a deteriorating condition.

Beginning the week of April 4th, contractor crews will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions while they build crossover lanes in the median.

Southbound I-49 traffic will be shifted “head-to-head” in the northbound lanes between Mile Markers 108 and 110 (see map above) as early as April 25th and will be in this configuration for the duration of the project.

Traffic Impacts

I-49 traffic reduced to one-lane in each direction while contactor builds crossover lanes in the median.

After crossover lanes completed, southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes over MNA Railroad between Mile Markers 108 & 110 near Nevada.

Expect delays during high traffic volume times.

Only one lane open in each direction.

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.

No signed detours.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project.

MODOT estimates December 1st, 2022 as the completion date for this project, with a cost of $2.9 million.