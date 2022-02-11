RIVERTON, Kans. — Kansans interested in obtaining a hunting license can attend an upcoming education course.

Hosted by Riverton FFA and led by members of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism the Hunter Education Class will take place in Riverton High School’s cafeteria.

The date of the classes are:

This is a two course class where students must attend both of these sessions and pass the examination afterwards. Students must be of at least 11 years of age to attend.

While cost is free, online pre-registration is mandatory to enter. Enrollment opens on February 11th and class seats are limited. To register in this course you can go to this link – provide the student’s name, address, phone number, DOB, and an email.

“Kansas law requires that all hunters born on or after July 1, 1957, must successfully complete a certified Hunter Education course in order to purchase a hunting license or to hunt (except for those hunting on land that they own). This applies to both resident and non-resident hunters.”