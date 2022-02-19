JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up a popular family event.

Today the department held its 22nd annual “Daddy Daughter Date Night” at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.

The luau themed event had professional pictures for each family, food and games.

280 couples signed up for the event so the Parks and Rec. department held three dances throughout the weekend.

“They get really excited. We hope it’s a time they can come back every year spend with us and spend with each other. We have some people that go from age three to 12 with and they enjoy coming back year after year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

They plan on hosting another dance next February.