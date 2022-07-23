FORT SCOTT, Ks. — There was a moment of honor in Fort Scott this morning.

Hundreds of flags were retired at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.

It was put together by members of the site, Fort Scott Fire Department and American Legion Post.

Officials say more flags were donated this year since it’s the first ceremony the site has been able to host since the start of the pandemic.

Some of the donations even came from the American Legion Post in Kansas City.

“Few people have been able to accomplish this in the past few years because of COVID, so the other legion posts have been bringing them to us so that we can honor this country and honor the flag properly. To be able to help retire those and get the flags colors up and get the vibrant colors up to show our patriotism and show our honor for this nation, it’s an incredible, incredible experience to be a part of that,” says Carl Brenner, FSNHS Acting Superintendent.

The ceremony started with the retirement of the American flag, then Prisoners of War – Missing in Action, then state flags,

Brenner says the national historic site is working on a flag drop box so the community can have a place to place flags they want to retire.